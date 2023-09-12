Sep 12, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Great. Moving right along. Very pleased to have First Horizon with us. From the company of Bryan Jordan, Chairman and CEO. Bryan, thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity AnalystSo Bryan, you were not at this event last year, maybe tell us why and explain to us kind of what's happened since?- First Horizon Corporation - Chairman, President & CEOYes. I commented to Hope and Natalie, as we pulled into town, it's been about 18 months since I did a conference in New York. So we were tied up in a merger, and we thought if we did a conference, nobody would show up. So we had a fixed price transaction, which, as everybody knows at this point, did not get closed and we've terminated and we're back to doing business and doing what we've done for 159 years.- Barclays Bank