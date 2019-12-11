Dec 11, 2019 / 06:10PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



Fresh off the MOE, we are excited to have First Horizon here once again. Over the past year First Horizon has successfully delivered on cost-saving initiatives and seen improving growth across several of its specialty businesses, including mortgage warehouse and capital markets. However, recently -- more recently, investor focus has been on the announcement of its new premium merger of equals with IBERIABANK, which I'm sure, Bryan is going to tell us more about today. So joining us is Chairman and CEO, Bryan Jordan. He's going to walk us through the slides, and then we're going to have a fireside chat discussion.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon National Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you. Thanks, Ryan. Good afternoon, everybody. I will walk through these slides fairly quickly. There's some update information in here that hopefully will be useful to you. Thank you for taking time to join us this afternoon.



First slide up is the disclaimer, it has got a little bit of