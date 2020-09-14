Sep 14, 2020 / 07:30PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap banks here at Barclays. Continuing with our afternoon session, very pleased to have First Horizon, a name which now kind of breaks into our large-cap kind of designation with this recent merger-of-equals with IBERIA.



Before we get into First Horizon, let me just remind you on the left-hand side of your screen, you'll see audience response polling questions. Please feel free to answer those during the course of the presentations. So if we have time at the end, we can maybe review those. Once you answer a question, just go back towards the top of the screen and hit the next button. And it will bring up the next question; there should be about 4 or so of those.



Also, on the top left-hand side of your screen, you can click on the question tab and submit a question. And if we have time, we could ask management that as well. Very pleased from First Horizon to have today, Bryan Jordan, Chairman and -- Bryan Jordan, CEO; and also on the