Q4 2020 First Horizon Corp (Tennessee) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the First Horizon Corp. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Ellen Taylor. Please go ahead.



Ellen A. Taylor - First Horizon Corporation - Executive VP & Head of IR



Hey, good morning, everybody. Thanks so much for joining us. We know it's been quite a start to the year. On our call today are CEO, Bryan Jordan; and CFO, BJ Losch, will provide an overview of our results, and then we'll be happy to take some questions. We're also really pleased to have Susan Springfield, our Chief Credit Officer, with us today.



Our remarks will reference the earnings presentation, which is available at ir.fhnc.com. And I need to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and you should review the factors on Page 2 of our presentation and in our SEC filings that may cause our results to differ from our expectations.



Our statements today reflect our views