Brady Matthew Gailey - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Well, welcome to our next presenter as part of KBW's Winter Financial Services Symposium. Next up, we have First Horizon out of Memphis, Tennessee. They are a little over an $80 billion in asset company with a market cap of $7 billion to $8 billion. Now having acquired IBERIABANK within the last year.



Today, from the company, we have their CFO, BJ Losch; and their IR, Aarti Bowman. BJ and Aarti, thanks for joining us.



We're going to let BJ hit on a few slides, and then we'll save the back half of our time for some Q&A. If you do have a question that you'd like to ask First Horizon, please submit that to the webcast. So I'll see it and ask it on behalf of you.



So BJ, thanks for being with us, and I'll turn it over to you.



William C. Losch - First Horizon Corporation - Senior EVP & CFO



Great. Thanks, Brady, and thanks, KBW, for having us again. Wish we're all sitting together in Boca Raton. I'm sitting here looking out my window at some