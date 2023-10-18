Q3 2023 First Horizon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Natalie Flanders - First Horizon Corporation - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, [Brika]. Good morning. Welcome to our third quarter 2023 results conference call. Thank you for joining us. Today, our Chairman, President and CEO, Bryan Jordan; and Chief Financial Officer, Hope Dmuchowski, will provide prepared remarks, and then we'll be happy to take your questions. We're also pleased to have our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield, here to assist with questions as well.



Our remarks today will reference our earnings presentation, which is available on our website at ir.firsthorizon.com. As always, I need to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements that are