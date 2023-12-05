Dec 05, 2023 / 08:40PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



After a 1-year hiatus, we're pleased to welcome back First Horizon at our conference. It's been a busy year since reintroducing its strategy of the market, FHN has produced solid results across both lending and deposits, continues to maintain best-in-class capital. Here to tell us more about the story is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Jordan; and CFO, Hope Dmuchowski. Bryan is going to walk us through several slides, and then we will have a fireside chat. Bryan?



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. I will attempt to be fairly brief with these. I'll start the forward-looking slide. And I'll actually pause longer on it today than I probably ever had in my entire career. There's a footnote on one of these slides somewhere that says, we're using the forward curve, I think, it's November 28. This is kind of an environment where you've got to put 3:00 a.m. or 8:00 a.m. curve because they're moving that much. So everything is to mention