Chief Commercial Officer Paul Smith executed a sale of 503 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on February 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. ServiceNow Inc is a company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for global enterprises. The company's services include a suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,374 shares of ServiceNow Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for ServiceNow Inc shows a pattern of sales over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 81 insider sells recorded during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, ServiceNow Inc shares were trading at $795.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $166.652 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 96.66, which is above the industry median of 26.64 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, ServiceNow Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, with a GF Value of $719.95. This indicates that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.