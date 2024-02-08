Wabash National Corp Director Larry Magee Sells 17,897 Shares

On February 8, 2024, Larry Magee, a Director at Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC), sold 17,897 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Wabash National Corp is a diversified industrial manufacturer and North America's leading producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, intermodal equipment, and engineered products for the transportation industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 34,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells for Wabash National Corp.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Wabash National Corp were trading at $25.8 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.148 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.23, which is below both the industry median of 14.02 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $25.8 and a GF Value of $26.42, Wabash National Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

