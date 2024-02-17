Richard Pzena Adjusts Position in Equitable Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Recent Transaction Overview

On December 31, 2023, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, led by value investing stalwart Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), made a notable adjustment to its investment in Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial). The firm reduced its stake by 137,650 shares, resulting in a slight portfolio impact of -0.02%. Despite this reduction, Pzena Investment Management still holds a significant number of shares, totaling 26,764,910, which represents a 3.83% position in its portfolio and a 7.90% ownership of the company's outstanding shares. The transaction was executed at a price of $33.30 per share.

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Profile

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Pzena Investment Management, LLC, established in 1995. With a BS from the Wharton School and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, Pzena has built a reputation for a value-oriented investment approach. The firm focuses on identifying undervalued companies with long-term earnings potential, often capitalizing on temporary setbacks that depress share prices. Pzena Investment Management oversees an equity portfolio valued at $26.6 billion, with top holdings in sectors such as Financial Services and Technology, including Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial) and Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial).1756287744411332608.png

Equitable Holdings Inc at a Glance

Equitable Holdings Inc, trading under the symbol EQH, is a diversified financial services company based in the USA. Since its IPO on May 10, 2018, the company has offered a range of products and services, including variable annuities, retirement plans, and life insurance solutions. With a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a current stock price of $33.74, Equitable Holdings operates through various segments, catering to individual and group retirement needs, investment management, and protection solutions.1756287724660355072.png

Impact of the Trade on Pzena's Portfolio

The recent sale of Equitable Holdings shares by Pzena Investment Management has had a minimal impact on the firm's overall portfolio, given the small percentage change. However, the firm's continued substantial holding in EQH indicates a sustained confidence in the company's value proposition and future prospects.

Equitable Holdings' Market Performance

Equitable Holdings has shown a robust market performance since its IPO, with a price appreciation of 70.84%. The stock's year-to-date change stands at 1.87%, and it has gained 1.32% since the reported transaction. The company's stock is currently considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $38.64 and trades at a price to GF Value ratio of 0.87.

Financial Health and Valuation Metrics

Equitable Holdings boasts a GF Score of 81/100, indicating good potential for outperformance. The company's financial strength and profitability are rated at 5/10, while its growth rank is higher at 7/10. The GF Value Rank and Momentum Rank are both impressive at 7/10 and 10/10, respectively. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and it has an Altman Z-Score of 0.00, which may raise concerns about financial stability. However, the company's interest coverage ratio of 4.24 and a cash to debt ratio of 1.46 suggest a reasonable ability to manage debt obligations.

Comparative Guru Holdings

Other notable investment gurus holding Equitable Holdings stock include T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio). Pzena Investment Management remains the largest guru shareholder, underscoring the firm's conviction in EQH's value.

Concluding Thoughts on Pzena's Trade

The recent transaction by Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm reflects a strategic adjustment rather than a significant shift in investment stance. For value investors, Pzena's continued substantial holding in Equitable Holdings Inc suggests a belief in the company's intrinsic value and potential for long-term growth. As market conditions evolve, Pzena Investment Management's moves will be closely watched for insights into the firm's value investing strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.