Jun 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Richard Wallace Sunderland - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Associate



Good morning. It is my pleasure to welcome Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis, to the JPMorgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. (Operator Instructions)



Barry, I'll turn it over to you for the opening remarks and any additional thoughts before we go into Q&A.



Barry V. Perry - Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. Coming to you from my office here in St. John's, Newfoundland. I'm going to cover a few topics this morning, basically provide a COVID update, talk a little bit about regulatory and our growth opportunities, and I'll finish off just talking about some ESG initiatives that we have on the go, and then we're going to take some questions.



So for folks that really don't know the company, we are a geographically-diverse energy delivery business. I know you have the slides deck. I plan to use a few of those slides as I go through my presentation.



We