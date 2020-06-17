Jun 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Richard Wallace Sunderland - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Associate
Good morning. It is my pleasure to welcome Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortis, to the JPMorgan 2020 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference. (Operator Instructions)
Barry, I'll turn it over to you for the opening remarks and any additional thoughts before we go into Q&A.
Barry V. Perry - Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, thank you, Richard. Good morning, everyone. Coming to you from my office here in St. John's, Newfoundland. I'm going to cover a few topics this morning, basically provide a COVID update, talk a little bit about regulatory and our growth opportunities, and I'll finish off just talking about some ESG initiatives that we have on the go, and then we're going to take some questions.
So for folks that really don't know the company, we are a geographically-diverse energy delivery business. I know you have the slides deck. I plan to use a few of those slides as I go through my presentation.
We
Fortis Inc at JPMorgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Transcript
Jun 17, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...