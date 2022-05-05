Fortis Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Stephanie A. Amaimo - Fortis Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Fortis Inc. My name is Stephanie Amaimo, and I'm Vice President, Investor Relations with Fortis. As a visitor of this land, I would like to begin by acknowledging lands on which we gather as traditional territories of diverse indigenous groups.



We acknowledge with respect the diverse histories and cultures of the Beothuk, Mi'kmaq, Innu and Inuit of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. If you're joining us virtually, please take a moment to acknowledge the importance of the lands to which you call home. At Fortis, we strive to respect relationships with all people as we search for collective healing and true reconciliation and honor this beautiful land together. I am pleased to be joining you in person today to support the facilitation of our hybrid meeting.



All shareholders, whether present, in person or online will, be able to ask questions, vote and participate. Before we begin -- call the meeting to order, I will briefly review procedures regarding voting