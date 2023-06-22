Jun 22, 2023 / 05:10PM GMT

Richard Wallace Sunderland - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Associate



Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's Fortis' session with Dave Hutchens, President and CEO.



Dave has led Fortis since 2021, having previously served as the company's COO and CEO of UNS Energy Corporation in Arizona. Dave, welcome. I'll turn it over to you for your presentation.



David Gerard Hutchens - Fortis Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rich. Appreciate it. I just want to give a little bit of a high-level overview of our company for those of you who aren't quite as familiar as others. So I will note that there's all kinds of additional information that you might want to see on our website. We have a full presentation. This is just a very small subset of those to kind of get you zoned in on the conversation today.



So standard disclaimer here on forward-looking information and probably something that's important when we give presentations in the U.S. I'm going to be speaking in Canadian dollars unless I say otherwise. So if you want to