Q4 2023 Fortive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



My name is Kristina, and I will be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Fortive Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Elena Rosman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Rosman, you may begin your conference.



Elena Rosman -



Thank you, Kristina, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. With us today are Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We represent certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by Regulation G are available on the Investors section of our website at fortive.com. Our statements on period-to-period increases or decreases refer to the year-over-year comparisons unless otherwise specified.



During the call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding events or developments that we expect or