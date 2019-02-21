Fortive Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 03:20PM GMT

Chuck McLaughlin, the CFO of Fortive Corporation.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystBut maybe just, for now, Chuck, maybe just talk a little bit about the background for the recent convert transaction, the sort of rationale behind it. We haven't seen many deals like that in the industrial world in recent years. So I think it certainly aroused some curiosity around the structure of it, why it was kind of put together like that. So maybe just try and simplify some of the broader terms of that deal, please?- Fortive Corporation - CFO & Senior VPRight. Absolutely. So thanks, Julian. Thanks for having me this morning. So the deal we did on Tuesday is we put convertible bonds out there for $1.25 billion.