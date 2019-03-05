Mar 05, 2019 / 03:15PM GMT

Charles Stephen Tusa - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



We're ready to move on with Fortive. We have Jim Lico here, CEO of Fortive. He's going to do a little bit of a preamble and then we'll hop right into the Q&A.



So with that, Jim, fire away.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone. It's nice to -- we thought we'd just do a few slides just to calibrate everyone. For those of you who don't know our story, a quick opportunity to give you a little bit of a sense of who Fortive is, and obviously, we'll get through this pretty quickly. There's always the forward-looking statement from our General Counsel that he likes me to put in our presentations.



A little bit about Fortive and who we are today. Obviously, we went -- we separated from Danaher back in the middle of 2016, so we're coming up on our 3-year anniversary here in the summertime. Good year last year, very -- felt very good about what we did in '18 not only relative to financial performance, but also