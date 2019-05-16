Fortive Corp Investor Day Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - IR Officer



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the 2019 Fortive Investor Day. I'm Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations here at Fortive. Thanks very much for all of you who have joined us here in New York today, and thank you as well to those of you who are joining us on the webcast.



Turning to the forward-looking statements. During today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those statements. For those of you watching on the webcast, please refer to Slide #2 in the presentation for more information.



Looking at today's agenda, in between opening and closing remarks from Jim, we'll provide updates on our platforms from their respective Senior Vice Presidents as well as a presentation from Barbara Hulit on the continued evolution of the Fortive Business System.



Please note that we will also have 2 Q&A sessions during the day: one at the conclusion of the platform presentations, and another one after Jim's closing remarks.



With that, I'd like to