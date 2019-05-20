Fortive Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference Transcript

May 20, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT
Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - VP & Lead Multi-Industry Analyst
So wanted to start off with a few comments. So good morning, and welcome to EPG 2019.
For those of you that don't know me very well, my name is Joe Ritchie, your EPG President over the next 2 years. And I don't typically wear a tux. And so I actually don't even own a tux. This bad boy's a rental.
So you might be wondering, first off, like, why is Joe wearing a tux to a fairly informal gathering? When you guys filled out your registration forms, and my guess is that many of you actually did not fill out your registration forms, you had an assistant do it, as did I. You would have noticed that there's a comment box in the registration form.
Now we had one eager buy-sider who not only filled out the registration form by himself, but also put a comment in that box. [John Lux], are you in the audience? I can't see you. John Lux isn't even here for me to make fun of him.
So this is what John put in the comment box. And I know that this kind of sets me up for a really
