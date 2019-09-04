Sep 04, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Stephanie, and I'll be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fortive Corporation's conference call to discuss its proposed separation into 2 publicly traded companies. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Whitney, you may begin your conference.



Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - IR Officer



Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. With us today are Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by SEC Regulation G relating to these non-GAAP financial measures is available on the Investors section of our website, www.fortive.com, under the heading Events and Presentations. A replay of the conference call will