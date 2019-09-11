Fortive Corp at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 11, 2019 / 04:20PM GMT
Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
All right. Thanks, everybody. We're going to get settled in for our next presenter. We have from Fortive Jim Lico; and then down in the front row if we choose to call on him, would be Chuck McLaughlin, CFO. Guys, thanks for taking the time to join us today.
Obviously, a lot going on with Fortive now with the announcement last week. Jim, if you just want to level set us on kind of the strategy updates, some of the big news and what you see out there in the world before we dive into questions, I think that'd be great.
James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Yes. So yes, I guess a week ago today, right? I mean it's been a fun 7 days.
As you know, we announced last week that we would separate the company into 2, Fortive and what we'll call for now NewCo. And I think the question, what we've really been getting is why now. And I think that's maybe the strength of maybe the conversation.
I think when we looked at it, Josh, we really
