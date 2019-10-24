Q3 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Philip, and I will be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Fortive Corporation's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Whitney, you may begin your conference.



Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - IR Officer



Thank you, Philip. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. With us today are Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by SEC Regulation G relating to these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investors section of our website, www.fortive.com, under the heading Financial Information.



We completed the divestiture of the automation and specialty business on