Fortive Corp at Credit Suisse Industrials Conference Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT
John Fred Walsh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
All right. Welcome, everybody. We're going to restart the presentations here. Very excited to have Fortive back with us again. We have CFO, Chuck McLaughlin here.
Questions and Answers:John Fred Walsh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director
And we're going to actually just head straight into Q&A. If you have any questions, feel free to raise your hand. We are passing a microphone along as well.
One of the things that we've been doing is just given all the concerns around industrial production, et cetera, out there is just anything in terms of a state of the union, so to say?
Charles E. McLaughlin - Fortive Corporation - Senior VP, CFO & Interim Principal Accounting Officer
Well, not really. From -- no new news for us, I think, is what we'd say. We announced our earnings on -- at the very end of October. We only had a few weeks for Thanksgiving so not surprisingly, I