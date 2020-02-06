Q4 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Angela. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us on the call. With us today are Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by SEC Regulation G relating to these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investors section of our website, www.fortive.com, under the heading Financial Information. We completed the divestiture of the automation and specialty business on October 1, 2018, and