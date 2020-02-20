Fortive Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 01:35PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, we'll get going with the second fireside chat. It's my pleasure to have here Chuck McLaughlin, the SVP and CFO of Fortive Corporation. Welcome, Chuck. There's obviously been a lot of news around Fortive recently. It feels like there always has been since the spin-out from Danaher 3.5 years ago.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystBut maybe just starting with the most recent sort of public filings on Friday for the upcoming IPO of Vontier. Maybe just explain, to the extent you can, what the logic was behind the debt, the equity structure of the transaction, which is something I've had some questions on from investors.- Fortive Corporation - Senior VP, CFO & Interim Principal Accounting OfficerYes. I think that what we're going to do -- well, first, thanks for having me here, Julian. I'm glad to be here and talking to you guys this