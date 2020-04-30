Q1 2020 Fortive Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



My name is Katherine, and I'll be your conference facilitator this afternoon. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Fortive Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Whitney, you may begin your conference.



Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Katherine. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. With us today are Jim Lico, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck McLaughlin, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We present certain non-GAAP financial measures on today's call. Information required by SEC Regulation G relating to these non-GAAP financial measures are available on the Investors section of our website, www.fortive.com, under the heading Financial Information.



We completed the divestiture of the automation and specialty