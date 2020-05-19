May 19, 2020 / 03:45PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. And welcome to the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. This is the Fortive fireside chat hosted by Wolfe's Managing Director covering multi-industry, Nigel Coe. (Operator Instructions)



And now I hand the call over to Nigel.



Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, Tatiana. Good morning. And thanks for joining us this morning. I'm very, very pleased to be hosting Jim Lico, President and CEO of Fortive; and Chuck McLaughlin, SVP and CFO. Gents, thanks for your time.



Look, I think everyone knows by now that Fortive was the spin-off from Danaher. That was back in 2016. Jim has been leading the organization through a pretty significant portfolio transformation. The next step of that transformation is the separation of Vontier when market conditions allow.



So the format of this session is going to be Q&A. I will direct the questions, but there is an opportunity for you to ask questions. So if you do have anything on your minds, please type the