May 19, 2020 / 03:45PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. And welcome to the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. This is the Fortive fireside chat hosted by Wolfe's Managing Director covering multi-industry, Nigel Coe. (Operator Instructions)
And now I hand the call over to Nigel.
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Thanks, Tatiana. Good morning. And thanks for joining us this morning. I'm very, very pleased to be hosting Jim Lico, President and CEO of Fortive; and Chuck McLaughlin, SVP and CFO. Gents, thanks for your time.
Look, I think everyone knows by now that Fortive was the spin-off from Danaher. That was back in 2016. Jim has been leading the organization through a pretty significant portfolio transformation. The next step of that transformation is the separation of Vontier when market conditions allow.
So the format of this session is going to be Q&A. I will direct the questions, but there is an opportunity for you to ask questions. So if you do have anything on your minds, please type the
Fortive Corp at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 19, 2020 / 03:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...