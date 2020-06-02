Fortive Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Alan G. Spoon - Fortive Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Fortive Corporation. I'm Alan Spoon, Chairman of the Board. This year, we are holding our annual meeting for the first time in a virtual-only format. We have changed the format this year to protect the health of our employees, shareholders and our directors. Despite the change in the format, we have strived to make the meeting as inclusive as possible by offering our shareholders substantially the same opportunities to participate as they had in our prior in-person meetings.



A list of shareholders entitled to vote at this meeting or at any adjournment has been posted and made available for inspection on this online meeting site. In addition, we have posted the