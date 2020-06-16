Jun 16, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Barclays Hosted conference with Fortive. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is open only for Barclays Clients and Barclays employees, except employees in investment banking. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Julian Mitchell. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you very much, Catherine, and thanks, everyone, for joining this call. It's my pleasure to have on today's call, Jim Lico, President and CEO of Fortive Corporation; and of course, SVP and CFO, Chuck McLaughlin.



It's been a busy time, as always, at Fortive, compounded by the macro backdrop of COVID-19. And so we thank Jim and Chuck for making this time available to us. For anyone listening into the webcast or call