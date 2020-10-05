Oct 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Vontier Investor Conference. Today's call is being recorded. To kick off this morning's conference, I'm going to turn it over to Lisa Curran, Vice President of Investor Relations at Vontier. Please go ahead.



Lisa Curran - Vontier Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, Jen. Good morning, and welcome, everyone. I'm Lisa Curran, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us for Vontier's launch webcast. With me today are Mark Morelli, our President and Chief Executive Officer; David Naemura, our Chief Financial Officer; and Elizabeth Cheever, our Vice President of Corporate Development.



Turning to the forward-looking statements on Slide 2. During today's presentation, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those statements. We also present (technical difficulty) please refer to Slides 3 through 5 in the presentation for more information, including key facts and dates. You can find more information on the Investors section of our website,