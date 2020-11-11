Nov 11, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Hello. This is a live stream operator. I have everybody in the side room already. What's your first name, just like to get that (inaudible) ?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Rick.



Operator



Thank you, Rick. I'm going to send you in right now.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Okay.



Richard Charles Eastman - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Yes, good morning, and welcome to the presentation for Fortive Corporation. I'd like to welcome to -- welcome you as well to the second day of Baird's 50th Annual Industrial Conference.



So we much appreciate your attendance. So this time slot is for Fortive Corporation. Very quickly, I'm Rick Eastman, Managing Director and Senior Analyst here at Baird with my wingman, [Rob Mason], cover the advanced industrial equipment sector for Baird.



We're pleased to have Fortive Corporation presenting today. Fortive is an industrial growth