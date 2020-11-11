Nov 11, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT
Operator
Hello. This is a live stream operator. I have everybody in the side room already. What's your first name, just like to get that (inaudible) ?
Unidentified Company Representative -
Rick.
Operator
Thank you, Rick. I'm going to send you in right now.
Unidentified Company Representative -
Okay.
Richard Charles Eastman - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
All right. Yes, good morning, and welcome to the presentation for Fortive Corporation. I'd like to welcome to -- welcome you as well to the second day of Baird's 50th Annual Industrial Conference.
So we much appreciate your attendance. So this time slot is for Fortive Corporation. Very quickly, I'm Rick Eastman, Managing Director and Senior Analyst here at Baird with my wingman, [Rob Mason], cover the advanced industrial equipment sector for Baird.
We're pleased to have Fortive Corporation presenting today. Fortive is an industrial growth
Fortive Corp at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...