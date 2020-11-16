Nov 16, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Wolfe industrials Virtual Conference. We have Fortive Energy on our fireside chat, and I'll pass it over to Nigel to begin our introduction.
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Yes. Well, thanks, Danielle. There's lots of energy at Fortive, but there's no energy assets. So it's Fortive. It's just Fortive. So it's Fortive, and we've got the team here. We've got Jim Lico, CEO; and Chuck McLaughlin, CFO.
Gents, thanks for your time. Jim, I know you want to make some opening remarks. But before that, I do want to say to the people on the webcast, if you have a question, please feel free to lock that question in the box or e-mail us at [email protected], and we'll get through your questions as time allows.
Jim, thanks for the time, and over to you.
James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Thanks, Nigel. We'll just take a few minutes here to say hello to everybody and good morning. Good to be
Fortive Corp at Wolfe Research Industrials Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 16, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...