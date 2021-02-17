Fortive Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. So thank you, everyone, for joining. It's my pleasure to have now for our fireside chat, Jim Lico, President and CEO of Fortive; and CFO, Chuck McLaughlin.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystI think we're going to drive straight into Q&A. So please, anyone dialed who has questions you need to ask, e-mail them to me, Julian Mitchell, and I'll try to get around and ask them.So maybe starting off with the first question. Fortive has had a lot of portfolio changes since coming out of Danaher 4 to 5 years ago. Maybe help us understand, Jim and Chuck, how satisfied you are with the portfolio's performance during the COVID downturn. Did it perform sort of as you've hoped and expected, given the realignments that you've made to the business.- Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & DirectorI think -- Julian, thanks. Great to be with you