Mar 15, 2021 / 06:50PM GMT

Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. Moving right along here. We've got the guys from Fortive, Chuck McLaughlin; as well as Jim Lico, CFO and CEO. As usual, please feel free to e-mail me, IB me or put a question in on the website for the event and we're happy to answer those -- get those answered as we go. Guys, thanks very much for joining me today. I appreciate it.



Charles E. McLaughlin - Fortive Corporation - Senior VP & CFO



Glad to be here.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great to be here, Steve.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MDSo maybe just a bit of an update on -- I kind of like to start where we are today and kind of end where we're going. So what are you guys seeing in your businesses so far this quarter? And any trends that are surprising, anything that we have to take in account -- take into account and thinking