Fortive Corp Virtual Investor Day Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Griffin Whitney - Fortive Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Fortive's 2021 Virtual Investor Day. I'm Griffin Whitney, Vice President of Investor Relations here at Fortive. We're very excited to present to you today, and want to thank all of you for joining us on this webcast.



Turning quickly to the forward-looking statements. During today's presentation, we may make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to Slide #3 in the presentation for more information.



We've got a full agenda today, which will run a little bit over 3 hours in total. In between opening and closing remarks from Jim, the program will include a presentation on the Fortive Business System and our Innovation and Data Analytics efforts, updates on each of the 3 segments, our progress on sustainability and human capital management and a financial overview. Please note that we will also have 2 Q&A sessions during the program. One at the conclusion of the segment presentations and another just before Jim's