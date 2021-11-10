Nov 10, 2021 / 03:15PM GMT

Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the session for Fortive. I'm Rob Mason, Senior VP Research Analyst at Baird covering the advanced industrial equipment sector. Fortive is an industrial growth compounder, a high-quality portfolio that management has diligently and purposefully shaped with a number of strategic actions since 2016, the most recent being the spin-off of what is now Vontier just over a year ago. Fortive's portfolio is marked by strong franchises, market positions, profitability and free cash flow and, increasingly, that is all enhanced by the addition of software businesses.



With us today to present Fortive and provide some [significant] outlook and prospects we have Jim Lico, President and CEO; and Chuck McLaughlin, CFO, is also with us. So Jim is going to run through a few slides real quick. We'll take your questions afterward. Again, send those in, and we'll weave those into the conversation.



So with that, I'll hand it over to you, Jim.



James A. Lico