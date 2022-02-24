Fortive Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 02:45PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone, for being here. It's my pleasure to have up next from Fortive, Jim Lico, President and CEO. I think Jim will kick off with a couple of slides and then Q&A.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Julian. Good morning, everyone. Great to see everybody. So great to be in person. For those of you who know Fortive, we talk a lot about elective procedures. It's -- my leg is not a prop for elective procedures that are coming back or anything like that. Anyway, we thought we'd just -- given we haven't been together in a couple of years, thought it would just be a good opportunity here just to very quickly go through a few slides before we get to some questions.



So for those of you who are new to Fortive or maybe reacquainted with Fortive, this -- we've got our 2022 numbers. A lot of things that we've done from an evolution perspective since we separated 5 years ago. I think one of the things -- numbers