Mar 15, 2022 / 08:50AM GMT

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Okay. So it's great to have you folks here in London, and welcome to our next session, and we have Fortive here. And with us, we have Jim Lico, company's President and CEO. One of the best operators out there. So it's an honor and pleasure to have Jim here in London, and I think Jim has a couple of slides, and then we'll go into the fireside chat.



Jim, welcome. Pleasure to have you here.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Andrew. Great to be here. And I think I speak for everyone, it's just great to be in person since it was a couple of years ago. Since it was a couple of years ago since we were here and it's -- obviously, we haven't had a chance to be in front of a lot of folks here in the last couple of years, we thought it'd just be appropriate to get through a couple of slides just to equate you with our story and maybe just to level set, maybe even help maybe prepare for some questions. I got to always get through that.



Fortive today, I