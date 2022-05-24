May 24, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Research Analyst



So, Jim, over to you.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Nigel. Good morning, everyone. Good morning to those on the webcast. I don't know at what point we'll be in person or we'll stop saying it's so great to be in person. I think we're still in that phase where it feels new and it is just wonderful to see everyone and have an opportunity to be in person. We thought we'd just spend a few minutes just reacquainting everybody with the story and just kind of where things stand today with where we're at Fortive.



Tami runs, as Nigel said, our Precision Technologies segment. And so she'll take the stage at the end, just to kind of give you a little bit more in-depth view of what's in PT, how that's going. So it would be a good opportunity for us to go a little bit deeper in those businesses as well. I've got -- I think the lawyers want to make sure I put the forward-looking statement up there. As you know, today, where we stand from a geographic