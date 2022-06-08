Jun 08, 2022 / 03:10PM GMT
Joseph Craig Giordano - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
Hi, everyone. We're going to keep moving here. We're really excited to have Fortive join us next. And we have SVP and General Counsel, Peter Underwood with us. Pete, I appreciate the time. Thank you very much, and we'll let you get started with your prepared remarks.
Peter C. Underwood - Fortive Corporation - Senior VP & General Counsel
Fantastic. Well, thanks, Joe. And I appreciate the opportunity to be here and to tell folks about our sustainability program, particularly the evolution of the program, a little bit about our strategy and where we're headed. I'd like to start just with a time line -- I just -- I'll get the right slide in a second. Here we go.
I'd like to start with a time line here. This time line shows, I think, at a high level, a little bit about the evolution of our program, where we've come from, where we are now and then I think, importantly, extrapolating you can see from that where we're heading in terms of level of ambition. Fortive
