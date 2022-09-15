Fortive Corp at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 03:45PM GMT

Joshua Charles Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. We're going to keep things rolling here on day 2 with Fortive. I'm joined on stage by Jim Lico, President and CEO. Jim, thanks for joining us. Always a pleasure to have you out here and I guess a shorter trip for you than most, but we appreciate it all the same.



Just as a reminder, everybody, like I've been saying all week. If you have any questions about our research disclosures, please visit the research disclosure website or reach out to your salesperson. Jim, if you don't mind just kind of starting us off with maybe what you guys are focused on, paying the most attention to? Bigger strategic imperatives. We can dive into all the macro stuff after that, but give us a little bit of overview of what's on your mind.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Well, yes, I think, first of all, it's great. It is always great to be here and see people certainly great to be in person, too. So Josh, I would start with