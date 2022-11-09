Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT
Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
And welcome to the Fortive presentation this morning. I'm Rob Mason, senior analyst at Baird, covering the advanced industrial equipment sector for which Fortive is a key piece of the coverage. Fortive is an industrial-growth compounder, a high-quality portfolio that management has diligently and purposefully shaped with a number of strategic actions since 2016, the most recent being -- or spinning off the Vontier business a couple of years ago and bringing in some very exciting software-related businesses.
The portfolio is marked by strong franchises, market positions, profitability and free cash flow. And increasingly, those are all enhanced by the addition of the software businesses as well. So with us today to present Fortive and to provide an insight into the outlook and Fortive's prospects, we have Jim Lico, CEO. Jim is going to open up with a few remarks, then we'll take your questions.
James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Fortive Corp at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT
