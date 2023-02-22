Feb 22, 2023 / 02:10PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks very much, everyone. We're going to move on to Fortive now. It's my pleasure to have here Jim Lico, President and Chief Executive; Chuck McLaughlin, SVP and CFO. Jim is going to have a couple of slides, and then we'll roll into Q&A. And over to you, Jim. Thank you.



James A. Lico - Fortive Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Julian. Good after -- good morning. It's -- still working on time zones these days, but I guess it's early on the West Coast. Good to see everyone. It's great to be here. It's great to be back in person. I still say that even though we've been in person for a little bit now.



Just a few slides just to maybe get everybody on the same page, obviously, on the forward-looking statements. I think we've -- after finishing a really strong '22, we're really excited to be here to talk about that as well as what we have ahead for us not only in '23, but in the years beyond. I think what you continue to see with Fortive is a high-quality