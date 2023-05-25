Fortive Corp Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Elena Rosman -



Good afternoon, and welcome to Fortive's 2023 Investor Day. It's a pleasure to be in person in New York. So thank you all for joining. I hope you had a chance to enjoy our showcase today, really highlighting innovation at Fortive. Leveraging the Fortive Business System to drive more profitable growth across all of our operating companies. And in case you missed it, the showcase will remain open during our 20-minute break. So we invite you if you haven't had a chance to go through that.



For those of you who are joining via our webcast, welcome. And today's presentation can be found on the investor portion of our website. Today's presentations do contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks. And actual results may vary for reasons that we cite in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and we do not assume any obligation to update them. Our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2023 remains unchanged from what we communicated in our first quarter earnings release just a couple of