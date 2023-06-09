Jun 09, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Joseph Craig Giordano - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and good early morning to those of you on the West Coast. My name is Joe Giordano. I cover industrials, automation and robotics here at TD Cowen.



Next today, we are lucky enough to have Fortive with us, and we have Pete Underwood, SVP and General Counsel. He also runs sustainability. Pete is going to start with some prepared remarks and slides, and we'll jump into Q&A. If anyone on the line has questions, you can e-mail me. It's [email protected], or you can submit through the dashboard, and it'll pop up on my screen.



So with that, Pete, I'll turn it over to you. Thanks for being here. We appreciate it, and take it away.



Peter C. Underwood - Fortive Corporation - Senior VP & General Counsel



All right. Thanks, Joe. Good to see you again, and thanks, everyone, for the opportunity to talk to you today a little bit about Fortive and what we're doing from a sustainability perspective. I had the opportunity to do this at our Investor