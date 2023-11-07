Nov 07, 2023 / 01:20PM GMT
Robert W. Mason - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
And thank you for joining us to kick off Baird's 2023 Industrial Conference. I'm Rob Mason, the senior analyst at Baird, covering the advanced industrial equipment sector. Very glad to have Fortive with us this morning. Fortive is an industrial growth compounder with a high-quality portfolio that management has diligently and purposely shaped with a number of strategic actions to address critical workflows. We're very pleased to have with us this morning, Chuck McLaughlin, Senior Vice President and CFO; and also joining Chuck is Elena Rosman from Investor Relations. Chuck is going to open with a few comments. Then we'll be able to take your questions. We are Wi-Fi challenged this morning. So we'll -- during Q&A, if you have any questions, we'll ask you just to raise your hands, and we'll try to work those in. So Chuck, I'll turn it over.
Charles E. McLaughlin - Fortive Corporation - Senior VP & CFO
Thanks, Rob. And good morning, everyone. Make some very
Fortive Corp at Robert W Baird Global Industrial Conference Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 01:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...