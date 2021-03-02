Q4 2020 Fubotv Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Brinlea C. Johnson - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD



Thank you for joining us to discuss fuboTV's fourth quarter and full year 2020. With me today is David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder of fubo; and Simone Nardi, CFO of fubo. Before we begin, let me quickly review the format of today's presentation. David is going to start with some brief remarks in the quarter and fubo's strategy, and Simone will cover the financials and guidance. Then I'm going to turn the call over to the analysts to dig into Q&A.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about revenue, non-GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, subscribers, recent acquisitions, development of a wagering offering and other nonhistorical statements, as further described in our press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to fubo's growth, evolution of our industry, product development and success; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions; our access to