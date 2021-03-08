Mar 08, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Bryan D. Kraft - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay. Welcome, everyone. I'm Bryan Kraft. I cover the media sector and telecom, cable sectors at Deutsche Bank. Pleased to be here this afternoon with David Gandler, the CEO and Co-Founder of fuboTV; and Simone Nardi, the CFO of the company. Gentlemen, thanks for joining us today. It's a pleasure to sit down and chat with you for a little bit.



David Gandler - fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Yes. No, thank you for having us.



Simone Nardi - fuboTV Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Senior AnalystWhy don't we start off? I mean fuboTV has been growing subscribers faster than the virtual MVPD -- than other virtual MVPDs in the industry broadly. You seem to expect that trend to continue based on your '21 guidance. What's made you successful in the marketplace to date? And how do you differentiate fuboTV from competitive virtual