Fubotv Inc Investor Day Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Alison Sternberg - fuboTV Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to fuboTV's first-ever Investor Day. I'm Alison Sternberg, and I oversee Investor Relations here at fubo. We are incredibly excited to have you join us today, and we hope you find today's agenda, both interesting and informative. Most importantly, however, we hope you walk away feeling as excited about the future of fubo as we do.



We look forward to giving you greater visibility into the key components of our strategy and how each of these parts enfold into our long-term plan for growth alongside profitability. Before we dive in, I wanted to give you a quick overview of our agenda for the afternoon. Our CEO and Co-Founder, David Gandler, will kick things off with some opening remarks. David will be followed by Mike Berkley, our Chief Product Officer, who will discuss the product and technology momentum we are seeing across the business.



We will then hear from Alberto Horihuela, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, who will give an overview of our acquisition and retention efforts and how they support