Fubotv Inc at Evercore TMT Conference Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT
Shweta R. Khajuria - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Analyst
Hi, everyone. I'm Shweta Khajuria, Internet analyst at Evercore ISI, and I'm very excited to have David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder of fuboTV; and John Janedis, CFO of fubo. Thanks so much for being with us today.
Questions and Answers:Shweta R. Khajuria - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Analyst
Let's start at a high level. I think most people know what fuboTV is.
David Gandler - fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
At this point, I would hope.
Shweta R. Khajuria - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Analyst
Yes. But I guess the question is, what is in your view the differentiated value proposition? So a lot of times, you're compared to perhaps a Hulu or Google. So walk us through that, why fubo?
David Gandler - fuboTV Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
Yes. It's a good question.