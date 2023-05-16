Fubotv Inc at Needham Technology and Media Conference Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Laura Martin - Needham & Company, LLC - Analyst



Happy to welcome to the stage, David Gandler. David was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fubo in April of 2020 and was previously the President and Chief Executive Officer of fuboTV pre-merger from 2014 to 2020. Prior to joining fuboTV, David was the Vice President of Ad Sales for DramaFever, a video streaming service acquired in 2016 by Warner Brothers. He also held positions at Scripps Networks Interactive, Time Warner Cable, and Telemundo, a division of NBC Universal.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham & Company, LLC - AnalystSo I wanted to start with the leadership question first, David, and that is when you think about your past, can you share an event that was important at determining the leader that you are today?- fuboTV Inc. - CEO, Director, & Co-FounderI would say that the organizations that you mentioned I think averaged between 100 salespeople, and 600, 700 salespeople. And I think sitting next to people,